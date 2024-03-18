Pocatello to host Brownfield redevelopment open houses

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The City of Pocatello will host two open houses for Brownfield grant money.

The city has $450,000 to distribute to commercial landowners who want to make assessments on potential Brownfield property—land that is often abandoned or underutilized because of industrial pollution.

Several developers have transformed Brownfield sites into golf courses and mixed use developments with housing, shopping and offices.

At the open houses, the City of Pocatello plans to discuss why Brownfield sites should be revitalized and how doing so will benefit the community.

The open houses will be held on Wednesday, March 20 at Pocatello’s City Hall. The first event for brokers, commercial lenders and realtors will run from 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. The second event for the general public will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

