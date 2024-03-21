Pocatello man appears on the Kelly Clarkson Show

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - A Pocatello man appeared on the nationally broadcast Kelly Clarkson show on Thursday.

Kelly Boodry is a retired engineer who builds cat shelters out of campaign signs. Clarkson interviewed him about his efforts to help stray and feral cats by building shelters for them. Boodry says talking with Kelly Clarkson was a "comfortable experience."

Clarkson said Pilot Pen, her show's partner, will write a one-thousand dollar check for Boodry's project.

Boodry is trying to assemble information about how to build the cat shelters so he can put it on the internet. He says people in Salt Lake City have already shown interest, and he hopes more people will join the cause.

