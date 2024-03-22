Annual spring clean-up planned at Restlawn, Mountain View Cemeteries

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Starting Monday, April 8, 2024, crews will remove and discard all flower placements and decorations in Restlawn and Mountain View Cemeteries (weather permitting). Crews will work during April to complete the clean-up process.

Cemetery plot owners wishing to save flower placements and decorations are asked to remove and store these items elsewhere until crews have completed the clean-up. Property owners may come to pick up such items beginning Monday, March 25, 2024.

Mountain View Cemetery is 131 years old and is the final resting place of over 20,000 area residents dating back to the 1800s. Restlawn Memorial Gardens was established in 1954 and is the resting place for over 5,000 area residents.