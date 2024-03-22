Pocatello hosts 2024 Spring Fair

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The annual three-day Spring Fair 2024 is going on at Holt Arena in Pocatello this week.

More than 200 vendors are selling services, products and concepts.

Most of the vendors are from the Intermountain area, but some of them traveled from as far as California for this event.

A wide variety of items for sale include food containers, decorations and even original film strips from iconic movies.

One woman is selling teddy bears to raise money to build safe and clean housing for victims of abuse and women coming out of prison.

“As humans, we have a tendency to focus on the negative things. The baby bears speak positive affirmations," Baby Bears Club founder Merriann Forrest said. "So when you press the left paw, it will tell you positive affirmations. And you can record up to three minutes of a private message on the right paw.”

Other booths have products to improve people’s well-being like hot tubs, allergen-absorbing humidifiers and massage equipment.

"We have a multitude of different recovery and massage products. One of which I'm holding right now. It's like really good for shoulder pain and tension," MedSense representative Julia said.

And of course, there are several treats like licorice, candy and fudge.

Thousands of people attend this fair every year.

Jimmy Hudman from Tri-County Builders, who makes buildings like barns and sheds, shared how his experience at the fair is going.

"We've had a really, really good outcome so far," Hudman said. "The people are wonderful. Everyone's having a really good time. The weather's good, and it's just been a really nice time. And I've seen a lot of joy in a lot of people's faces.”

The Spring Fair will run through Saturday. Admission is $5, and kids 12 and under are free with a paid adult.