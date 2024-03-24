Skip to Content
Zoo Idaho opening day set April 6

March 23, 2024 9:31 PM
Published 12:00 PM

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Zoo Idaho will be open to the public on weekends throughout April with weekday hours resuming May 1.

Admission to the zoo is $4.50 for children under age 11 and $6.50 for adults, with discounts for local students, seniors, military members, and groups of 10 or more. If you are planning to visit the zoo a few times this season consider a Zoo Idaho Zoological Society (ZIZS) Membership. As a member of the ZIZS, you will receive the following benefits: 

  • Free admission to Zoo Idaho with a membership card or membership application receipt 
  • Discount admission to various ZIZS events like Roar & Pour and Fall Fest 
  • Free or discounted admission to approximately 75 zoos nationwide 
  • Membership eligibility at Lookout Credit Union 
  • 10% discount on all purchases at the Zoo Trading Post Gift Shop, 15% discount on classes 

Visit ZooIdaho.Org/membership for more information.

