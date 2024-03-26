18-year-old woman injured in I-86 accident Tuesday

CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI) - An 18-year-old Chubbuck woman was injured in a rollover crash on Interstate 86 near Chubbuck this morning.

The Idaho State Police said the accident happened at approximately 11:25 a.m. on westbound I-86 near milepost 61.

According to ISP, the driver, whose name has not been released, was traveling eastbound in a 2015 Jeep Patriot when she veered off the roadway and into the median. The vehicle then rolled over and came to rest partially blocking the left lane of westbound traffic.

The driver was wearing a seatbelt. She sustained injuries and was transported by ambulance to the hospital. The extent of her injuries is unknown at this time.

The left lane of westbound I-86 was blocked for approximately three and a half hours while crews worked to clear the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by ISP.