Free seed packets available at Marshall Public Library

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The Marshall Public Library is opening up its Seed Library to the public.

Seeds are available for check out starting Saturday, March 30, 2024. Since their seed library is just beginning, their limit for 2024 is three seed packets per person.

The Marshall Public Library Seed Library is a collection of open-pollinated, heirloom, and hybrid seeds (vegetables, herbs, and flowers) that anyone in the area can check out to plant at home.

The Seed Library was made possible this year with a donation of seeds from Baker Creek Heirloom Seed Company, Burpee Seeds, Hudson Valley Seed Company, and Seed Savers Exchange. If you have extra seeds, they will gladly accept donations for their Seed Library.

“We are very excited by the donation of vegetable and flower seeds from multiple seed companies this year, said Kristy Lyon with Marshall Public Library. “You don’t need to have a large area to grow your own veggies. I enjoyed growing cucumbers and tomatoes in planters on my porch last year. So, come in, check out a garden book, take home some seeds, and let’s get growing!”

MPL will also be giving away four bags of Burpee Pollinator Wildflower Mix. Each bag covers up to 1,000 square feet. To enter the giveaway, sign up in-person from April 1 to April 15. Four winners will be drawn and announced later that week.