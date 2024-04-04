New Pocatello traffic lights going in

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The project to widen the roads and install traffic lights at the intersection of Quinn and Hawthorne Roads in Pocatello is finally nearing completion.

The project started last year, but because of supply chain issues on delivery of the lights, they have not been able to compete it.

Those lights are going in now.

Workers say there may be an issue with the proximity of one of the power lines that needs to be worked out, but the lights should be operational within the next week or two.