Flood warning in effect in Bannock County

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - A flood warning continues to be in effect in Bannock County. The National Weather Service reports flooding will be seen along the Portneuf River.

Areas of Bannock County that will be most impacted include sections of Sacajawea Park in Pocatello, Marsh Creek near Inkom, and low-lying agricultural land in the Inkom and Blackrock areas.

Lowland flooding is likely along the river between the Portneuf Gap and the Cheyenne Avenue bridge in Pocatello.

"Impacts for the community at large will be minimal. The individuals and farmlands within Inkom in that area, they're veterans to this, because It's an annual occurrence whenever we have these types of situations," said Wes Jones at Bannock County Office of Emergency Management.

"We're looking at probably Saturday is where we'll get to the highest point based upon the weather conditions. And so we're hoping that Mother Nature works with us. And so it's cooler and warmer than cooler than warmer as compared to what we encountered last year, where it was warm, quick, and stayed warm for quite a while," said Jones.

Jones says they project a reduction in the flow going into the Portneuf starting next week.