Pocatello Environmental Fair scheduled for April 27 at Lookout Point

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - You can enjoy free food, admission and live music at the Pocatello Environmental Fair on Saturday, April 27.

The fair will be closing out Earth Week from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Lookout Point, 426 West Lewis Street.

More than 65 local businesses, agencies and organizations will be hosting hands-on activities for children of all ages, providing giveaways and teaching us what we can do to keep our public lands and waterways clean for future generations.

City of Pocatello’s Lead Safe and Healthy Homes Program will be offering free lead testing of toys, trinkets, pottery and ceramics, costume jewelry, small painted items, vintage glassware, small appliances and utensils and paint chips.

The Idaho Rural Water Association will also be providing free nitrate testing. Learn about what to bring to get samples tested HERE.

Pocatello Regional Transportation will be offering free bus rides to the event.

To volunteer click HERE.