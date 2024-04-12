Bannock County Emergency Management prepares residents for flooding

BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - The Bannock County Office of Emergency Management is preparing for an active flooding season.

The Portneuf River is currently under a flood warning.

The river level is expected to rise to a moderate flood stage during the weekend.

The Bannock County Emergency Management has worked together also with nearby southeast Idaho counties to provide them with additional services. This includes sandbags and oversight on their flooding potential.

They remind us the best time to prepare is now.

This year, Bannock County emergency managers have also been working to update the public more in advance.

They are sending out text messages and alerts for potential flooding concerns more in advance.

In order to sign up for the alerts, click HERE.