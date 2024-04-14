“Run with the Big Dogs” on April 20

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Registration is now open for the 27th Annual “Run with the Big Dogs” event scheduled for Saturday, April 20

The event from The Friends of the Pocatello Animal Shelter features a 2k walk/run and a 5k run at 9 a.m. at Lower Ross Park.

Adult registration (13 or older) costs $50 per participant and child registration (12 and under) is $35 per participant.

“This is such a great event! We love seeing all the dogs and people out and about,” Pocatello Animal Services Director Chris Abbott said. “A big thank you to all of our participants, sponsors, and The Friends of the Pocatello Animal Shelter who continue to make this event a success every year.”

Interested participants can register for the race HERE or in person at the Pocatello Animal Shelter, 3100 Avenue of the Chiefs. Dogs who participate receive a bandana (while supplies last). All registrants are also entered into a prize drawing (must be present to win). The day includes vendors, a silent auction, splash pools for the dogs, and refreshments for participants and their dogs.

Proceeds from the Run with the Big Dogs help to support the adoption of animals at the shelter.

To register, click HERE.