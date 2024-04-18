Mountain Lion removed from Pocatello neighborhood

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - A mountain lion was tranquilized Tuesday morning in a Pocatello neighborhood.

Pocatello Police said the mountain was seen in a tree in the area of 1500 Kinghorn around 7:05 a.m. Tuesday.

Idaho Fish and Game officer tranquilized the lion at around 8:32 a.m.

They reported it was relocated to the mountains outside of Pocatello.

