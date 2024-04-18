Pocatello/Chubbuck School District Seeks New Trustee After Resignation

POCATELLO, IDAHO (KIFI) – The Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 announced board member Angie Oliver is resigning from her position.

The school district didn't say why Oliver was resigning.

Oliver was elected as a trustee for Zone 1 in November 2021 and was elected vice chair of the board four months ago.

Oliver submitted her resignation on April 15 and the board accepted it at a special board meeting on April 17.

According to the school district, the board has up to 90 days to appoint a replacement. The board set up the following schedule to fill the vacant seat.

· Friday, May 10, 2024 at 4:00 p.m. – Deadline for receipt of resumes and/or letters of interest ffor the Zone #1 Trustee position. The board will select candidates for interviews based on confirmation of Zone #1 residence and other qualifications.

· Monday, May 20, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. – Trustee candidate interviews in the East Fork / West Fork Board Rooms.

· Should a candidate be selected during the May 20th interview process, the Candidate would be sworn in, and administered the Oath of Office, at the Tuesday, May 21, 2024 Regular Board Meeting at 5:30 p.m.

The school district said following the Oath of Office, the Board may consider conducting Officer Elections for Vice Chair, Assistant Clerk and Assistant Treasurer; Affirming the Annual Meeting Schedule for 2024‐25, or adopting an amended schedule; and reviewing Volunteer Assignments for Board Committees.

Individuals who reside in Zone 1 and are interested in serving may submit materials for consideration may submit their resumes and or letters of interest by Friday, May 10 by emailing johnsore@sd25.us, or by mail or in-person delivery to 3115 Pole Line Road, Pocatello, Idaho 83201.

PCSD 25 Trustee Zones may be located online at: https://sd25.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=c1cf9768ee97439aa368ce137316f728