Pocatello

New video of mountain lion being released after captured from Pocatello tree

By
today at 2:12 PM
Published 2:25 PM

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho Fish and Game released video of a mountain lion being released back into the wild after it was tranquilized from a tree in Pocatello on April 18, 2024.

Pocatello Police said the mountain was seen in a tree in the area of 1500 Kinghorn around 7:05 a.m. Tuesday.

Idaho Fish and Game officer tranquilized the lion at around 8:32 a.m.

They reported it was relocated to the mountains outside of Pocatello.

News Team

