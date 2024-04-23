Governor Little highlights his Legislative success at Highland High School

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Governor Brad Little says it's a great time to be the governor of Idaho.

Governor Little spoke to Highland High School students and staff about this year's legislative session.

One of the bills he signed into law is House Bill 521.

It will directly benefit the students who attend Highland by providing funding to rebuild the school.

"The largest ever investment in the state in school facilities, a net of $1.5 billion over ten years to either build a new school, do unmet maintenance," Little said.

Little bragged about Idaho being the nation's number one state in tax relief per capita, number one in individual income growth, and the least regulated state.

Little also highlighted the importance of the Idaho Launch Program, which helps Idaho high school seniors cover 80% of their tuition and fees up to a maximum of $8,000.

"The $8,000 that's available for launch will allow another larger group of students to avail themselves to either a bachelor's degree, associate degree, a career technical certification, an in-demand job."

Little says he accomplished 99 percent of his legislative agenda.

"The one I didn't get through that both Superintendent Critchfield and I are going to work on is more counselors for next year."

I need some more money for big road projects. I think there's a half billion dollars worth of work on the interstate besides projects going on out here that needs to be done into the future."

During his visit, a student asked him about House Bill 710, which concerns pornographic material in libraries. Little signed the bill after vetoing a similar bill last year. He said this year's bill is a better blueprint for how to limit pornographic material in libraries going forward.

"When I vetoed the bill, I said there were three things that I had a problem with. How harmful material wasn't defined. The fact that they had this huge fine that was going to be particularly small libraries was going to be really a problem. And there's just no definition there. They solved all three of those problems," Little said.

During the news conference, the lights went out on the governor not once but twice. "Which I know your school administrators, which who have not been paying the light bill,” Little said. "Some of the legislation. I got it. I see. I know the drill. I'm adaptive."

Based of his demeanor, Little is pleased about the present, but his most significant focus continues to be the future.

"When I first ran for this job, somebody said, what's your one thing? And I said, My one thing is that our students in Idaho will choose to stay here," Little said.