Southeastern Idaho Public Health to serve as a cooling center

POCATELLO, IDAHO (SIPH News Release) — Effective immediately, Southeastern Idaho Public Health (SIPH) has launched a Cooling Center during the area’s heatwave at their Pocatello location at 1901 Alvin Ricken Drive. The National Weather Service has issued Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories for much of southeast Idaho.

The Cooling Center is free and open to the public during normal business hours Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. People are welcome to come in and get out of the heat. The Cooling Center will provide air conditioning, water, snacks, basic activities (coloring books, games, etc.), bathrooms, seating and the ability to charge cell phones.

SIPH has plans to open its doors as a Cooling Center during the summer anytime the temperature is above 90 degrees. SIPH Director, Maggie Mann says, “Historically, this weather is not typical for southeast Idaho. We have a lot of housing without air conditioning, which is a concern for all people, and in particular, our most vulnerable populations. We are offering up our facility as a Cooling Center as a safe space to prevent the effects of extreme weather conditions.”

Transportation to the Cooling Center in Pocatello will be offered by Pocatello Regional Transit via its

E Bus Route for those without transportation. Pick-up locations can be found at ww.pocatellotransit.com.

Patrons just need to inform the bus driver that they need to stop at SIPH. Return services need to be arranged on-demand via phone by calling (208)234-ABUS. Seniors over the age of 60 can call direct (208)232-0111 for door-to-door service with some limitations within Pocatello/Chubbuck, the cost is a $2.00 donation request.

During excessively high temperatures, health risks associated with heat-related illness are

significantly heightened, particularly for infants and children under age 5, the elderly, and individuals with

respiratory issues. Residents are encouraged to check in on the well-being of any vulnerable relatives, friends, and neighbors during times of extreme heat.

Limited space and amenities are also available at SIPH’s other locations:

Franklin County – 42 West 1st South, Preston

Oneida County – 175 South 300 East, Malad

Caribou County – 55 East 1st South, Soda Springs

Bear Lake County – 431 Clay, Montpelier

Bingham County – 145 W. Idaho, Blackfoot