Pocatello

Beat the heat! New water slides open at Ross Park Aquatic Center

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — The new slides at the Ross Park Aquatic Complex officially opened Friday, afternoon. It was to the delight of some very hot pool-goers.

The city of Pocatello had the official ribbon cutting Friday at 2:30 and then the fun began.

Ross Park Aquatic Complex opens its new slides with a ribbon cutting on July 12, 2024.

The ceremony was a special moment not just for the city but also for the Milder family. Their generous monetary donation made these water slides a reality, a fitting tribute to Doug Milder, a long-time chairman of the Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee.

Both slide towers are approximately 35 feet high. The green slide is an open-air design with many twists and turns, leading to a runout.

The blue slide features a closed concept with translucent bands that create flashing light effects as you quickly work to the runout. 

Curtis Jackson

