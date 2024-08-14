Skip to Content
Pocatello

Woman rescued from 100-foot steep embankment in Gibson Jack area

Bannock Co. Sheriff's office
By
today at 12:12 PM
Published 12:19 PM

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — The Bannock County Sheriff’s office said a woman was rescued from a 100-foot embankment in the Gibson Jack area early Tuesday morning.

Rescuers used rope and a transport basket to lift her out of the embankment.

Shared by Bannock County Sheriff's Office

Family members told sheriff deputies the woman, who was not identified, went on a solo ATV trip Monday night and did not return.  Her truck was found in the parking lot of Gibson Jack trail.

Shared by Bannock County Sheriff's office

Deputies, Search and Rescue, Backcountry Rescue Team, and a Portneuf Air Rescue helicopter searched the area overnight.

She was found around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday morning down the embankment, injured but conscious and talking, they said.

Once brought out, she was taken to a waiting ambulance. Her condition is unknown.

Shared by Bannock County Sheriff's Office
Article Topic Follows: Pocatello

Jump to comments ↓

Curtis Jackson

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content