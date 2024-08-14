Woman rescued from 100-foot steep embankment in Gibson Jack area
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — The Bannock County Sheriff’s office said a woman was rescued from a 100-foot embankment in the Gibson Jack area early Tuesday morning.
Rescuers used rope and a transport basket to lift her out of the embankment.
Family members told sheriff deputies the woman, who was not identified, went on a solo ATV trip Monday night and did not return. Her truck was found in the parking lot of Gibson Jack trail.
Deputies, Search and Rescue, Backcountry Rescue Team, and a Portneuf Air Rescue helicopter searched the area overnight.
She was found around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday morning down the embankment, injured but conscious and talking, they said.
Once brought out, she was taken to a waiting ambulance. Her condition is unknown.