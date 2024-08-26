Skip to Content
Pocatello

Broken Pocatello water main repaired Sunday morning

By
today at 12:15 PM
Published 1:32 PM

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– A water main that broke on Saturday night and caused road shutdowns and flooding in homes in Pocatello was repaired on Sunday morning.

The break happened on the corner of West Maple Street and Moreland Avenue, north of the Westwood Mall. The City of Pocatello and the Pocatello Fire Department shut down the roads due to flooding.

The intersection is expected to remain closed until late Monday as crews repair nearby facilities and clean mud from the streets.

Article Topic Follows: Pocatello

Jump to comments ↓

Sam Ross

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content