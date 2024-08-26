Broken Pocatello water main repaired Sunday morning

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– A water main that broke on Saturday night and caused road shutdowns and flooding in homes in Pocatello was repaired on Sunday morning.

The break happened on the corner of West Maple Street and Moreland Avenue, north of the Westwood Mall. The City of Pocatello and the Pocatello Fire Department shut down the roads due to flooding.

The intersection is expected to remain closed until late Monday as crews repair nearby facilities and clean mud from the streets.