Pocatello Animal Shelter over capacity for dogs

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– The Pocatello Animal Shelter is facing an overcrowding crisis–currently, the shelter is at 103% capacity for sheltered dogs.

"In order to maintain open space, it's ideal that we be at a very maximum 80% capacity," said Sarah Moore, of the Pocatello Animal Shelter. "We're in a very dangerous spot where if we have too many dogs coming in and not enough going out, we're not going to have space for those coming in."

Most of the dogs, said Moore, are strays brought to the shelter by either good samaritans or Pocatello Animal Control. Other dogs have been surrendered by their previous owners.

In order to get the shelter back to capacity, the Pocatello Animal Shelter needs help from the community.

"Spaying and neutering definitely helps to prevent more dogs who end up homeless," said Moore. "Adopting from reputable shelters, looking into shelters and rescues that might have the specific breed you're looking for...and then just committing more to your dog so that they can stay in the home and with the family that they know and love."

There are 34 dogs and puppies available for adoption right now. If you are interested in adopting or fostering a dog you can visit the Pocatello Animal Services website at: www.pocatello.gov/150/Animal-Services.