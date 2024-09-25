Pocatello asking for public comment on housing grant application

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– City leaders in Pocatello want residents to review and comment on their grant application to fund housing projects across the city.

The application is with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's (HUD) Pathways to Removing Obstacles to Housing grant program.

If chosen for the grant, the city would receive money from HUD for affordable housing initiatives across Pocatello. According to the grant application, the money would be used for housing studies, grants for homeowners to pay for 'property rehabilitation', and providing down payment assistance to homebuyers.

You can view the grant application here. If you would like to make a comment about the application, email chowe@pocatello.gov or visit Pocatello City Hall.