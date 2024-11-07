Why county offices, businesses are lit up green in Bannock County

BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI)– Bannock County offices, businesses, and homes are lit up green for the week leading up to Veteran's Day.

'Operation Green Light for Veterans' is a nationwide initiative headed by the National Association of Counties and the National Association of County Veterans Service Officers.

According to Melissa Hartman, Veteran Services Coordinator for Bannock County, the initiative is a way that Bannock County can show support for local veterans.

"We're encouraging all of Bannock County's community members and also our city offices and government offices to put some kind of a green light on the outside exterior of their building so that veterans know that that is a green light for you," said Hartman. "That's a place that honors your service."

For more information about Operation Green Light for Veterans, visit the Bannock County website. Operation Green Light for Veterans will continue until Veterans Day on Monday, November 11.