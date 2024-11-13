ISU Dental Hygiene students reach out to the community to practice their craft

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– Students in the Dental Hygiene program at Idaho State University are helping people in need take care of their dental health while getting practice and honing their skills.

The ISU Dental Hygiene Clinic offers discounted dental services like regular checkups, cleanings, and x-rays. But when patients are hard to come by, students take their services on the road to get their practice hours and help those who may not be able to make it to the dentist.

"Some of the barriers to care are sometimes just getting here," said Colleen Stephenson, clinical associate professor and community outreach coordinator for the dental hygiene program. "We are able to go out in the community–we do a lot of pro-bono services, and we do also [offer] our services at the reduced rate as well. We do try our best to give back to the community."

Students in the dental hygiene program have offered dental services to patients of the Pocatello Free Clinic and residents of area assisted living facilities. They also teach good dental hygiene practices at local schools and community events.

"I think that's one of the best things about our program and our clinic is that we are part of the community," said Stephenson. "We want to give back to the community, we want to help people realize that their mouth is important."

For more information on the Idaho State University Dental Hygiene Clinic, including services offered and how to schedule an appointment, visit their website: www.isu.edu/clinics/dental-hygiene/.