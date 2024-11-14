Pocatello parolees celebrate graduation from reentry program

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– Twenty people on parole from the Pocatello area celebrated graduation from a reentry program on Wednesday night.

The reentry program is run by the GEO Group, a national organization that specializes in rehabilitating formerly incarcerated people and reducing recidivism rates. In 2021, the GEO Group established a reentry program in Pocatello in partnership with the Idaho Department of Correction.

The reentry program focuses on providing those on parole or probation with mental health and addiction recovery resources tailored to reduce criminal behavior and the person’s risk of returning to prison. Since it was established, 68 participants have graduated from the program in the Pocatello area.

“It helps them change their behaviors and change their lives,” said Amy Austin, GEO Group program manager. “It gives them different tools to put in their toolbox that they can use so that they do not go back to jail or prison.”