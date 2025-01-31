Portneuf District Library hosting Community Valentine’s Day Party

CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI)– The Portneuf District Library will host an early Valentine's Day Party with crafts and cookies on Monday, February 3.

Every year, the library hosts a Valentine's Day event, but Portneuf District Library director Cresta Craner said this is the first year they have hosted a party on this scale.

"Having this space available and then having activities that people can do, provide that resource for the community. It's a fun thing that everybody can participate in," said Craner.

The party will give guests the opportunity to decorate and enjoy Valentine's Day cookies and make Valentine's cards that will be delivered to local seniors.

The Portneuf District Library's Valentine's Day party will run from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at their building on ​5210 Stuart Ave. in Chubbuck.