ISP searching for box truck driver invovled in Wednesday night I-15 semi crash

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — The Idaho State Police is investigating a semi-truck crash that occurred Wednesday night, January 7, on northbound I-15. The incident took place at approximately 8:46 PM near milepost 73, blocking a northbound lane and off-ramp for 3 hours.

According to investigators, a 47-year-old man from Brigham City, Utah, was traveling northbound in a 2022 white Kenworth semi-truck. A white box truck, driven by an unidentified individual, merged abruptly into the semi-truck’s path.

To avoid a direct collision with the box truck, the driver of the Kenworth veered to the right and the semi-truck struck an impact attenuator (crash cushion) and came to a rest, blocking the Exit 73 off-ramp.

The driver of the white box truck did not remain at the scene. The Idaho State Police is asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or who has dashcam footage of a white box truck in the area at that time, to contact dispatch at 208-239-9808.