Pocatello Police seek public’s help finding ‘critically missing’ endangered man

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — The Pocatello Police Department is actively asking for the public's help in finding a critically missing, endangered man.

Matthew Stuart Apted left his apartment and belongings in a damaged state at the end of September 2025. However, he continued to speak with family on the phone through text and phone calls until December 16, 2025, when he said he would be boarding a plane to Colorado on December 23, 2025.

He has not been heard from since. According to the Police, Apted may be suffering from mental health issues and suicidal ideations.

He was last seen walking around Yellowstone Drive in Pocatello wearing a long trench coat.

Anyone who has seen Apted or may have information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Pocatello Police Department at (208)234-6100.