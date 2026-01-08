Skip to Content
Top Stories

Pocatello Police seek public’s help finding ‘critically missing’ endangered man

Pocatello Police
By
Published 5:30 PM

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — The Pocatello Police Department is actively asking for the public's help in finding a critically missing, endangered man.

Matthew Stuart Apted left his apartment and belongings in a damaged state at the end of September 2025. However, he continued to speak with family on the phone through text and phone calls until December 16, 2025, when he said he would be boarding a plane to Colorado on December 23, 2025.

He has not been heard from since. According to the Police, Apted may be suffering from mental health issues and suicidal ideations.

He was last seen walking around Yellowstone Drive in Pocatello wearing a long trench coat.

Anyone who has seen Apted or may have information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Pocatello Police Department at (208)234-6100.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Seth Ratliff

Seth is the Digital Content Director for Local News 8.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.