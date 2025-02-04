2 motorcyclists injured in crash near Pocatello Airport

POWER COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI)—Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash near the Pocatello airport Monday evening.

Idaho State Police said a 59-year-old Pocatello man driving a Chevy Traverse hit a motorcycle with 2 people on it while trying to turn onto Michaud Creek Road from East County Road.

The motorcycle's two passengers, a 41-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman from Pocatello, were taken to the hospital. Both were wearing their seatbelts.

The accident happened around 5:30p on Monday, Feb. 3, 2024. The road was blocked for over 2 hours as emergency crews cleared the accident.

The accident remains under investigation.