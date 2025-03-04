Drug Trafficker living in Teton County sentenced to 9 Years in Federal Prison

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – A Mexican national unlawfully living in Teton County, Idaho, has been sentenced to nine years in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. Acting U.S. Attorney Justin Whatcott announced the sentence on Tuesday, March 4.

According to court records, law enforcement officers identified Jesus M. Beltran-Zazusta as the source of a supply of methamphetamine for multiple local distributors in Teton and Bonneville counties.

In November 2023, law enforcement tracked the 26-year-old Mexican national as he returned to Idaho from a short trip to California. Officers followed Beltran-Zazusta to an Idaho Falls home that belonged to co-defendant Ana Costilla-Delgado.

"Officers seized a pound of methamphetamine from co-defendant Jorge Hernandez Venegas as he left the house. The Idaho Falls Police Department executed a search warrant at the residence, where they located nine pounds of methamphetamine in Costilla-Delgado’s bedroom," writes the U.S. Attorney's office. "Officers had previously identified Beltran-Zazusta as the source of methamphetamine for Fredy Munoz-Morales, of Victor, in a related investigation that occurred in April 2023."

A federal grand jury in Pocatello indicted Beltran-Zazusta early last year.

The Honorable Chief U.S. District Judge David C. Nye sentenced him to nine years in federal prison on March 3, 2025. Judge Nye also ordered Beltran-Zazusta to complete four years of supervised release after he completes his prison sentence.

However, according to the U.S Attorney's office, Beltran-Zazusta will likely be deported to Mexico after serving his prison sentence.

Acting U.S. Attorney Whatcott commended the work of the Idaho Falls Police Department, the Teton County Sheriff’s Office, and the Drug Enforcement Administration, which led to the charges.