Pocatello Animal Shelter reopens after Parvovirus scare – Remaining puppies healthy

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The Pocatello Animal Shelter is reopening its doors after a health scare.

"Pocatello Animal Services is pleased to report that all ten puppies remaining in our care have continued to test negative for the parvovirus," said Pocatello Animal Services in a press update. "Following extensive disinfection and containment measures, the shelter is safe to reopen."

The news comes after four puppies tested positive for canine parvovirus, an incredibly contagious virus common among dogs too young to be vaccinated.

Unfortunately, the four dogs had to be euthanized to prevent the spread of the virus to the rest of the shelter. Pocatello Animal Services says they've been working diligently to disinfect all affected areas and implement strict isolation protocols to contain the virus and ensure the safety and well-being of the animals at the shelter.

The shelter will resume normal business hours starting Tuesday, April 29, 2025.

While the shelter is reopening to the public for adoptions and other services, volunteer activities will remain suspended until further notice out of an abundance of caution.

"The ten puppies are still under evaluation and will not be immediately available for adoption," said shelter directors in the release. "We anticipate they will be ready for adoption in the near future once they are cleared by our shelter veterinarian.

"We sincerely appreciate the community’s patience, understanding, and support as we worked to manage this situation."