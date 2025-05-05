Zonta Club of Pocatello to offer ISU scholarships to local women

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– The Zonta Club of Pocatello is working to support local women and girls by raising awareness for sexual and domestic violence, providing scholarships, and collecting donations to provide basic necessities to those in need.

Zonta is an international organization with chapters around the United States. In Pocatello, the clubs 30 plus members host regular events and fundraisers with the mission to provide a better world for local women.

"Often, women and girls don't have a voice, and they need somebody to stand up and cheerlead for them, and that's what our organization tries to do," said Molly Beseris, president of the Zonta Club of Pocatello.

Zonta will soon be rolling out scholarships for area women to attend Idaho State University. For more information on the scholarships and how to apply, you can find the Zonta Club of Pocatello on Facebook.