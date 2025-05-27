Skip to Content
Pocatello

Portneuf River Vision to host Poky Paddle event in June

By
today at 10:02 AM
Published 6:13 PM

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– The Portneuf River Vision group, in partnership with the Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce and Healthy City, USA, are hosting a day of fun on the Portneuf River for their Poky Paddle event on June 13.

Poky Paddle will feature food trucks, live music, and vendors at Centennial Park. People can also float the Portneuf River with free shuttle services from the take-out point in Centennial Park to launches at Taysom Rotary Park and Edson Fichter Nature Area.

The Poky Paddle event will be Friday, June 13, 2025, from 5 to 9 p.m. Event organizers are looking for volunteers to help with float organization and management.

For more information on the Portneuf River Vision event, you can visit the Poky Paddle website.

Article Topic Follows: Pocatello

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Sam Ross

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content