Portneuf River Vision to host Poky Paddle event in June

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– The Portneuf River Vision group, in partnership with the Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce and Healthy City, USA, are hosting a day of fun on the Portneuf River for their Poky Paddle event on June 13.

Poky Paddle will feature food trucks, live music, and vendors at Centennial Park. People can also float the Portneuf River with free shuttle services from the take-out point in Centennial Park to launches at Taysom Rotary Park and Edson Fichter Nature Area.

The Poky Paddle event will be Friday, June 13, 2025, from 5 to 9 p.m. Event organizers are looking for volunteers to help with float organization and management.

For more information on the Portneuf River Vision event, you can visit the Poky Paddle website.