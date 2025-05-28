Family of three-year-old girl struck by car in Costco parking lot share memories, message following child’s death

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– The family of three-year-old Kamari Alvarez are sharing their memories and a message for families following a tragic accident over Memorial Day Weekend which led to the child's death.

On Saturday, May 24, Alvarez was with her family in the parking lot of Costco in Pocatello when she was struck by a pickup truck. Emergency services transported the child to Portneuf Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

In an email to Local News 8, Alvarez's great-uncle Jorge Luis shared the following message from the family:

"Kamari leaves behind her older step sister Nova Alvarez. Kamari was so loved by her grandparents on both sides, she spent a great deal of time with them when her parents were busy working.

Kamari was an outgoing, energetic 3 yr old toddler. She loved to play with her barbies and she would ask her grandparents, her uncle, and parents to play barbies with her. She loved anything princess related and really loved Snow White and princess outfits and pajamas and loved Micky and Mini Mouse. She loved dressing up and enjoyed doing kiddy make-up with her 8 yr old sister Nova.

Kamari enjoyed making scramble eggs with her grandma and she personally wanted to break the egg shells and then watch them cook in the pan while grandma helped her. Kamari was a sassy, bossy little girl. She enjoyed playing with the family's little dog Boba and her other big doggies. Kamari loved music and dancing and she liked to mimic grandma when she was doing something. Kamari was such a loving baby, happy with so much energy and she was always on the go. She enjoyed jumping on the trampoline with her sister Nova and spent alot of time outside playing with her.

Kamari loved wearing a little pair of cowboy boots and loved dressing up as a cowgirl. She especially loved it when her mom would do her hair and she enjoyed getting her hair done and loved her hair getting braided.

All of our family is heartbroken by this tragic happening. As a family all we can say is please hug your loved ones tightly and appreciate the simple things in life and moments spent together. Our family is the most precious gift God gives us in this world. And as we know kids will be kids and they are so full of energy and they just go non-stop, accidents happen and if we knew such tragedies were going to happen we would give anything in this world as parents or grandparents to prevent them and save our babies from harm and danger."

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family cover funeral expenses.

Funeral services for Kamari Alvarez will be handled by Wilks Funeral Home in Chubbuck. A funeral mass will take place on Saturday, May 31 at 2:00 pm at St. Mary's Catholic Church at 376 Roosevelt Street in American Falls.