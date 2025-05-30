Open house set for North Portneuf Crossing Project

The following is a news release from the City of Pocatello:

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)—The City of Pocatello invites community members to an upcoming open house to learn more about the North Portneuf Crossing Project, a major infrastructure effort aimed at improving safety, mobility, and connectivity in the area.

Significant improvements are planned for the intersection of North Kraft Road and North Main Extension, including the installation of a traffic signal, extension of Foothill Boulevard, and numerous enhancements for pedestrians, cyclists, and public transit users.

Project highlights include:

Traffic signal installation at North Kraft Road and North Main Extension

Extension of Foothill Boulevard to Kraft Road and cul-de-sac at the end of Gathe Drive

Bicycle and pedestrian improvements

A paved trail on the north side of the Portneuf River with a pedestrian bridge over Pocatello Creek

A new Pocatello Regional Transit bus stop

Stormwater system upgrades

New medians, sidewalks, and crosswalks

Planning for a paved trail at the Pacific Steel & Recycling trailhead

The City of Pocatello was awarded a competitive $7,750,000 U.S. Department of Transportation grant to support these major safety and infrastructure improvements. The open house is part of phase I of the project which will complete environmental work and preliminary design plans. Community input gathered during this phase will help shape the final plans before the project moves into the design-build stage.

Open House information:

Date : June 10, 2025

: June 10, 2025 Time : 4:00 – 6:00 PM

: 4:00 – 6:00 PM Location: Water Department Main Office, 1889 N. Arthur Ave, Pocatello, ID 83204

Residents are encouraged to attend, ask questions, and provide feedback on the project. For more information, visit: north-portneuf-crossing-pocatello.hub.arcgis.com/.