Pocatello-Chubbuck school board chair addresses updated cellphone policy

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 is entering the 2025-26 school year with an updated cell phone policy which includes big changes for when and where students can use phones and smart devices.

The updated policy states students must keep cell phones, earbuds, smartwatches, tablets, and laptops turned off, out of sight, and off the student's person (not in pockets) during the school day, including between classes. High school students may only use devices during lunch time.

Deanna Judy, chair of the PCSD 25 school board, said the updated policy was voted in to promote social interaction and ensure an effective learning environment in classrooms.

"We share this goal as a board to have more face to face communication with teachers and students and peer to peer," said Judy. "We really just want more of a focused education atmosphere, and there are studies that show the more face to face interactions students have, the better off they are."

The updated cell phone policy was drafted by PCSD 25's Cell Phone Policy Committee, a group of school district staff, parents, and city leaders who started revising the policy in February 2025.

For more information, you can visit the PCSD 25 website. To view the full, updated cell phone policy, click this link: https://go.boarddocs.com/id/pcsd25/Board.nsf/goto?open&id=BFVMCT5AA513.