Pocatello area transportation planners draft new project outlooks for 2026, public invited to take a look

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– The Bannock Transportation Planning Organization has released a draft of their fiscal year 2026 Unified Planning Work Program (UPWP) detailing upcoming transportation improvement projects and expected budget.

Devin Hillam, executive director of the Bannock Transportation Planning Organization, said the UPWP accounts for big projects slated for 2026 including major transportation data collection initiatives, traffic modeling and mapping, the development of a long-range city transportation improvement plan, and a review of bike infrastructure.

"It really is a roadmap for the next year for Bannock Transportation Planning Organization, for what we're going to be working on at a planning level to move forward," said Hillam. "It largely serves as our budget... it's got kind of our core day to day things that we work on: transportation, modeling, traffic counts, some of those items."

The Bannock Transportation Planning Organization invites people to review the UPWP and give feedback to guide transportation upgrades in the Pocatello area over the next year. To view the draft plan and leave comment visit this website: https://engage.bannockplanning.org/upwp-fy2026.