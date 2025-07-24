Chubbuck boy sets up lemonade stand to raise money for national competition

CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI) - A young martial artist in Chubbuck is channeling his entrepreneurial spirit to raise money for a trip to a national competition.

Twelve-year-old Kimber Berger is a jiu-jitsu athlete who has trained at the gym 'Pocatello Jiu-Jitsu' for a few years, winning multiple titles.

But this summer, Kimber can be found behind his family’s lemonade stand on Stuart Avenue, trying to raise money for a trip to a national jiu-jitsu tournament in Las Vegas at the end of summer.

“We've been doing this lemonade stand for quite a while now,” said Kimber. “My mom suggested it, and I was like, oh yeah, that could be a good way. So, we just came out. We just came out like two weeks ago. That's when we first started this summer, and it was doing pretty well.”

Kimber says he's only around $200 away from his $500 goal.

He's inviting everyone to stop by his stand for fresh lemonade in multiple flavors and to help him achieve his dream of making it to the national jiu-jitsu competition on August 26.