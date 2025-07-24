Local reptile rescue hosting interactive event in Pocatello Saturday

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– SRD's Traveling Animals is hosting a 'Wild Reptile Adventure' event at Jungle ReTreat Ice Cream in Pocatello on Saturday, July 26.

The event will give people a chance to get up close and personal with snakes, lizards, and turtles rescued from the Pocatello area, while SRD owners walk people through reptile facts and proper care instructions.

"We're just trying to educate people on what these animals are, what they need, what they take, how to properly care for them so that maybe they won't end up in the rescue as much," said Nikki Jorgenson, owner of SRD's Traveling Animals.

Jorgenson said SRD started rescuing dogs, cats, and rabbits about 20 years ago, but over the past five years they have seen an influx of rescued reptiles brought to them for help.

The Wild Reptile Adventure event will have two shows starting at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. Tickets are $10 per person; admission includes a scoop of ice cream from Jungle ReTreat.

For more information on the event, or to purchase tickets, you can visit: https://www.pocatelloevents.com/tickets.