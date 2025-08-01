Skip to Content
Pocatello

Bannock Sheriff looking for missing woman last seen in Mink Creek Rd area

today at 3:36 PM
Published 3:44 PM

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The Bannock County Sheriff's office is looking for a 67-year old woman who may be in danger.

Linda Zweigart was last seen in the Mink Creek Road area of Pocatello.

She is described as 5 foot 7 inches tall, 182 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. No photo has been submitted.

The sheriff's office said she may be traveling in a Grey 2017 Hyundai Tucson with Idaho Plate 10EDT.

If you have seen her or know where she may be to contact 911 or the sheriff's office at 208-236-7111.

