Man charged with beating, strangling woman at Chubbuck Motel 6

CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI) — A Chubbuck man is facing felony domestic battery charges after allegedly beating and strangling a woman at a local Motel 6.

On Monday night, Chubbuck Police officers were called to the Motel 6 on W. Burnside Ave. for a report of a domestic battery. When they arrived, officers and EMS found the victim in the lobby. She told authorities she had been physically beaten and possibly strangled until she lost consciousness. The woman was taken to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment, and her current condition has not been released.

Officers from multiple agencies, including the Bannock and Bingham County Sheriff’s Offices and the Idaho State Police, responded to the scene. They attempted to contact the suspect, 38-year-old Isiah Apodaca, in room #205. After he refused to open the door, law enforcement forced entry and took him into custody.

Apodaca was charged with felony domestic battery, resisting arrest, and obstructing an investigation. He also had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant for failing to appear in court on a possession of marijuana charge, according to Chubbuck PD.

The Chubbuck Police Department expressed its gratitude to the other agencies for their assistance in the arrest.