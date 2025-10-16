Fall Fossil Fest set to begin at Idaho Museum of Natural History

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Museum of Natural History is bringing people back in time for a chance to check out some fossils.

The museum is holding its 5th annual Fall Fossil Fest.

They are spotlighting the world premiere of a massive fossil skull belonging to Idaho’s very own ancient crocodile.

The festival kicks off Friday, October 17, with a special dinner and lecture by Dr. Josh Lively.

He's one of the stars of the BBC's Walking with Dinosaurs show, which came out this summer.

"So, as the state's official Natural History Museum, we want to showcase all of the cool things that we have here in Pocatello at the Idaho Museum of Natural History, that you can't find anywhere else in the state," said Robert Gay, Education Manager at the Idaho Museum of Natural History. "And we've got a great collection of fossils from across the state here. So Fall Fossil Fest as a way to showcase all of these things to the public and bring in all the experts so that people around the state can see what we have going on here."

Tickets are sold out for Friday's event, but some slots are available for Saturday's event.

And if you miss it, they will be hosting the event again next year.