Pocatello to celebrate reopening of its recycling facility

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Residents in Pocatello are invited to attend a ribbon-cutting ceremony of the city's newly renovated Recycling Services Facility. The event will take place on Monday, October 20, at 5:15 p.m. at 3034 Garrett Way.

The facility, previously operated by Western Recycling/Republic Services, was acquired by the city in August 2024 to prevent its closure and ensure the continuation of local recycling services. Since then, the site has undergone significant upgrades to improve efficiency, safety, and accessibility.

Crews work inside Pocatello's new Recycling Services Facility.

“We’re proud to reopen this facility as a City-operated service and continue providing accessible recycling options for our community,” said Mayor Brian Blad in a news release sent by the city. “This project is a great example of how partnerships and smart investment can strengthen Pocatello’s future.”

The upgrades were made possible through funding from the U.S. Department of Energy – Idaho Operations Office, as part of a Supplemental Environmental Project (SEP).

Recycling bins located outside the Pocatello's Recycling Services Facility on Garrett Way.

The news release said the recycling facility project is one of several across Idaho resulting from a settlement with the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality over alleged violations of the Hazardous Waste Management Act.

City officials encourage community members and partners to attend the ribbon-cutting and learn more about the expanded recycling services. Additional information is available at pocatello.gov/395/Recycling-Services.