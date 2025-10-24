Pocatello man killed after early morning crash on I-15

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred early this morning.

Idaho State Police said at approximately 2:00 a.m. on October 24, 2025, a single-vehicle crashed on northbound 15 near milepost 70.

Police say a 47-year-old man from Pocatello was driving a 1997 Mitsubishi 3000 GT when he veered off the roadway, struck a guardrail, and went over it, colliding with a pillar of the Monte Visat overpass.

The driver was wearing a seat belt and was transported by ground ambulance to a nearby hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Two of the three northbound lanes of I-15 were closed for approximately three hours as crews worked to clear the scene.