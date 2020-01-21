Belliston to seek County Commission seat

Politics

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho Falls businessman Brady Belliston has announced he will seek the Republican nomination for Bonneville County Commissioner District 2.

The post is currently held by Republican Dave Radford.

48-year-old Belliston said he would base his campaign on lower property taxes, improving communication, and comprehensive planning.

"I love the county, I see this as an opportunity really to serve. I think that it's stewardship being a Commissioner to make sure that the funds that are collected through property taxes are always used prudently, and a lot of thought goes into that and I want to make sure that happens," Belliston said.

Belliston has served on various small business boards including the Ouray Park Irrigation Company, Iona Bonneville Sewer District, and Panorama Hills Water Company.