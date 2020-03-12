Idaho bill outlaws abortion if Roe v. Wade is reversed

Idaho Politics

BOISE, Idaho (AP) - The Idaho Senate on Thursday approved legislation making abortion a crime should the U.S. Supreme Court overturn Roe v. Wade, the ruling establishing abortion rights nationwide.

The Senate voted 27-7 Thursday to approve the measure that includes exceptions for rape, incest and the life of the mother.

Under the measure, criminal punishment would apply to the person performing the abortion, not the woman. The measure now goes to the House.

A reversal of Roe would mean abortion policy would revert to the states. President Donald Trump has appointed two conservative judges to the U.S. Supreme Court, and there's speculation the court could overturn the 1973 Roe decision.

"From my perspective, the Supreme Court is moving in the right direction," said Republican Sen. Todd Lakey.

Democratic Sen. Maryanne Jordan argued against the bill.

"To criminalize physicians for women's healthcare is wrong," she said. "To provide an exemption for rape or incest does not solve the problem of a woman who is victimized by abuse," she said.