Petition drive for Idaho ballot initiative called off ﻿

Idaho Politics

BOISE, Idaho (AP) - A petition drive for a ballot initiative to bring in $170 million for K-12 education by raising Idaho's corporate tax rate and increasing taxes on those making $250,000 per year or more was called off Wednesday due to the coronavirus.

Reclaim Idaho said it was suspending signature gathering operations for its Invest in Idaho initiative.

The group said it had gathered more than half of the 55,000 signatures needed ahead of the April 30 deadline to get the initiative on the November ballot.

The group also said it had met or was close to meeting other criteria involving getting a certain number of signatures from specific legislative districts.

"The very nature of the ballot initiative process requires one-on-one contact with thousands of voters, which is contrary to the advice and guidance being given by scientists and health officials all over the country," the group said in a statement.

Idaho health officials say nine people have tested positive for the new coronavirus and that two are hospitalized.

Reclaim Idaho in 2018 collected enough signatures to get Medicaid expansion on the ballot, and it was approved by voters.