5-C girls give back to child advocacy center

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The girl's treatment program of the Five County Treatment and Youth Rehabilitation Center in St. Anthony has donated home-made quilting blankets to child abuse victims at the Upper Valley Child Advocacy Center.

The teen girls spent several weeks quilting blankets, knitting hats, and in collaboration with Five County staff, held a donation drive collecting books, stuffed animals and other toys for children.

"It is incredibly heartwarming and humbling to witness teens and children helping other children. Many of them have experienced adverse childhood experiences themselves, so to see them reach out to others who may be hurting is impactful. They are examples of using empathy and kindness to work through their own healing and growth," stated UVCAC Executive Director Kimber Tower.

"The girls in Treatment at 5-C did a tremendous job of working to give back to others in the 'Christmas Spirit'," said 5-C Director Nicky Chavez. "I am thankful for all the 5-C Staff donating gifts, and their time and talents to work with the kids in Treatment Program. We appreciate the partnership with the Upper Valley Child Advocacy. We believe that kids are our future, and helping them in a therapeutic environment to heal is important."