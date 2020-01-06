Police: Boise officer struck, hurt by person fleeing in car

Regional News

BOISE, Idaho (AP) - The Boise Police Department says an officer was hit by a car driven by a person who was trying to elude arrest.

In a prepared statement, the police department said officers were trying to arrest the person on a felony warrant just after noon on Monday when the person fled in a vehicle.

Officers found that vehicle a short time later crashed into a utility box, and chased the driver who had fled on foot. Police said that's when the suspect carjacked another vehicle and drove into a police officer.

The officer was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening. Officials say the suspect was arrested.