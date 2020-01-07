4 people recovered from avalanche at Idaho ski area

Regional News

KELLOGG, Idaho (AP) - Authorities say four people have been recovered after an avalanche at the Silver Mountain Resort ski area in northern Idaho.

The Shoshone County Sheriff's Office says on Tuesday morning it received reports of up to three separate avalanches on Silver Mountain just south of Kellogg.

The sheriff's office says the 911 Communications Center received reports of three people possibly trapped.

Just before 1 p.m. Tuesday, the sheriff's office said four people had been recovered from the area and that search efforts were continuing.

No further information about those recovered was immediately released.